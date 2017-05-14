There’s something a little bit special about an ad you don’t want to mute.

Ads, after all, are intended to sell. By definition, companies and individuals use them to influence the way we feel about a certain product or line of thinking.

Most of the time, however, they don’t succeed. The finished product that hits our screen comes across as tacky and contrived and elicits little more than an eye roll and mash of the ‘mute’ button.

Then there are exceptions. Every now and then we come across an ad that makes us laugh – not smirk – but genuinely cackle; an ad that makes us feel ashamed, or guilty at the effect we’re having on the environment; an ad that vindicates and lifts and makes the hair on our body stand on end.

Those ads – the ones that make us tingle and cover us in goosebumps – are few and far between.

Here are five TV advertisements that made us feel; five TV advertisements we can’t erase from our minds.

1. The Spirit of Australia – QANTAS, 2009

QANTAS’ ‘Spirit of Australia’ campaign went through several renditions in the 2000s, each one more spine-tingling than the next.

It’s not often an ad makes us proud of our nationality; proud to be Aussie. But the QANTAS Choir, their rendition of I Still Call Australia Home, and the mind-blowing cinematography of the Australian landscape managed to do just that.

The 2009 version of the ad intertwined English renditions of the song with Indigenous ones, a powerful acknowledgement of the Aboriginal land owners with whom we share our country, and mingled the traditional orchestra with didgeridoo.

The result, is nothing short of breathtaking…

Watch QANTAS' 2009 'Spirit of Australia' ad below.

2. Ultimate Death Scene – Sea Shepherd, 2015

One of the most harrowing things ever to hit our screens.

Sea Shepherd’s ‘Ultimate Death Scene’ ad confronts us with the brutality of the worldwide whaling industry.

Australian actor David Field plays out the harpooning and death of a whale in excruciatingly high definition.