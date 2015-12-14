The 4 online tools women are using to work out at home.

Image: iStock.

These days, you don’t need to leave the house or even put on pants in order to stay fit.

Thanks to the Internet and its many wonders, you now have personal trainers at your fingertips in the form of apps, social media accounts and instructional videos — and most of the time, they won’t require you to drop a lot of coin, if any at all.

A quick look at iTunes’ current top 100 app lists suggests we’re taking advantage of this brave new fitness world. The 7 Minute Workout Challenge is sitting pretty at number four on the Top 100 Paid Apps, while Daily Ab Workout, Fitness Buddy, Kayla Itstines’ Sweat With Kayla and FitBit’s apps also feature on the charts.

The only downside of so many options is that it can take a while to whittle them down and find the ones that work for you. To help you out, we asked some of the DIY fitness fans in our office to share the online tools that help them most.

Fitness Apps

Zombies, Run!

“I really, really hate running, but I’ve been trying to start doing more exercise and needed something that would give me a boost. Zombies, Run! Is a game where you work through challenges to move up levels with the aim of surviving the Zombie apocalypse. The best thing about it is that it seamlessly integrates with your playlist so as your running listening to your music you’ll suddenly start to hear Zombies approaching encouraging you to run faster.” — Ruby

Former Bachelor Sam Wood demonstrates a simple bodyweight circuit you can do at home. (Post continues after video.)