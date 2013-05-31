lifestyle

Best and Worst: How's your week been?

So, how’s your week been?

BY MYVAWNY COSTELLOE

It’s time to pull up a chair, get a glass of wine (or a cup of tea, depending on the time you’re reading this – but hey, it’s Friday, no judgement) and get settled in for Best and Worst.

For those of you new to the site, Best and Worst is Mamamia’s weekly gathering where we come to share our successes and failures, joys and frustrations. It’s where the community come to support and celebrate each other.

One of my favourite things about Best and Worst is that, in a bad week, you’re forced to think about about the good stuff. And guess what? There’s ALWAYS good stuff. Trust me.

So, here goes.

BEST: Getting a high distinction on a essay I left to the last minute and going to see The Great Gatsby with friends tonight. It feels like I’ve been waiting for that film to come out forever.

WORST: Semester One of uni is winding up and somehow I’ve got to churn out 11,000 words in the next three weeks. I feel faint just thinking about it. Oh, and winter starts tomorrow. Brrrr.

Over to you.

What’s your best and worst?

Myvawny is a final year Media and Communications student. She’s equally interested in feminism, fashion and film. Follow her at @myvawny.

