Mamamia's Best and Worst: What's happening in your world?

By ROSIE WATERLAND

I haven’t hosted in a while but I’m sure this goes without saying: there will be GIFs.

So, need someone to kick things off?

My Worst: A friend of mine who works in a bar had a gentleman douche-canoe approach her and tell her that he thought she was really pretty, but it was ‘a shame about the fat thighs.’

She cried and I got mad. Exactly like this:

But then we drank all the wine and watched all the TV and felt better about all the things.

My Best: It hasn’t happened yet but I’m SO excited: My 10-year-old niece Allira is coming to stay with me for the weekend and we always have the best time. Last time she was at my place I imparted my brilliant fort-building wisdom:

Obviously our weekends together are the height of maturity.

So that’s my week’s best and worst. What’s yours?

