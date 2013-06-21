By TEGAN GILCHRIST

Hello! I’m Tegan, the newest member of the team at Mamamia.

It’s exciting that my first post on Mamamia happens to be Best & Worst – like you, I’ve been a fan since the beginning when it was just Mia writing, long before Mamamia had grown to the community we know and love. To say I was stoked when I started working at Mamamia a couple of months ago would be an understatement.

Mostly I do work behind the scenes here at MM (which is why this is my first post). Basically this means I get to work on really cool special projects. Which brings me to… my best and worst of the week.

BEST: The inaugural Mamamia’s Most Clickable Women Awards.

If there are two things we believe are amazing in equal measure at Mamamia they have to be women and the internet. So we rolled them up into one neat package to celebrate women that are doing amazing things on the interwebs; from entrepreneurs, to activists, to bloggers and more, these are the Australian women who are generating some serious buzz in the internet world, right now.

Over the next few weeks we will be profiling these fabulous women so you can get to know them before we hand it over to you to vote for Australia’s first Most Clickable Women. So get check out the website now. I am a little biased, but I think it’s pretty cool.

WORST: Earlier this year I became a tree changer and moved to a cute little village in the Blue Mountains. I absolutely LOVE it and will happily rabbit on to anyone who will listen about the many reasons why I adore living in the mountains. HOWEVER…. this week, I was quite literally awoken by the crisp cold and very icy reality of living in the mountains by waiting on an ice-covered station in sub zero temperatures. It’s cold, it’s dark and I have become THAT person who packs a little blanket in my bag to keep warm on the train.

Does anyone know where I can buy some good gloves? Perhaps some thermals???

My fingers are now turning blue, so over to you.

How was your week? What was your best and worst?