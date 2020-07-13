3 women try 7 of the best-selling bras from Best&Less.

How have you been feeling in your boobies during COVID? If you’re an essential worker, did you find yourself switching it up to a sports bra for extra comfort? Or maybe you’ve been working from home for what seems like eternity and are looking for maximum comfort and ease without totally free-boobing it?

Wherever you're at, you want the 'perfect fit' for your boobs, your body, and your life. And that's different for each of us.

So, Mamamia enlisted three women with different boob sizes, from A to DD/E, to test out the best-selling bras from Best&Less' latest collection, which includes sizes from 10A to 20DD, to see what the 'perfect fit' looks like for them.

We tried a bra for each day of the week, covering sport, t-shirt, underwire, seam-free, lounge, push-up and convertible styles.

MONDAY - ELISE

SPORTS ($12)

SIZE: 16DD

With the gym closed I’ve found myself working out more at home, but because of that my sole sports bra has been copping some serious wear and tear.

On days when I’m doing yoga or stretching I tried out the B&L sports bra. For anything high-impact I need to usually wear two bras, but this one was perfect for low impact workouts and yoga. My girls were kept in place for all the downward dogs, warriors one two and three, and all types of Vinyasa flow my girl Adriene (from YouTube's Yoga with Adriene) could throw at me.

TUESDAY - Elise

ZIP SEAM FREE ($12)

SIZE: 16-18

