The 11 best books to buy at the airport.

Whether your flight’s delayed, your kindle is out of battery or you just want a good book to pass the time or get lost in when you finally get on your holiday, the airport bookshop has your back.

But where to begin?

We’ve rounded up some of the best airport reads you’re guaranteed to find no matter where you are. Some of these have sold millions of copies – when you get stuck into the first chapter you’ll soon realise why.

1.Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Stieg Larrson

This book has sold over 20 million copies, surely they can’t all be wrong? An intense and sometimes graphic thriller, you won’t be able to put this one down. Even better, it’s a series so you’ll have plenty to go onto when you turn the last page.

2. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

Not sure what the big fuss was with the series? Read the book about the suburban thriller that’s captivated millions. And if you’ve already read it, try some of her other titles such as The Husband’s Secret; Truly, Madly, Guilty or What Alice Forgot.

3. A Game of Thrones, George R R Martin

Whether you’ve watched the epic TV series or not, the books are a treat downing in gold nuggets of detail that will have you going “ohhh!” all read long. Again, there are several books in the series and each doubles as a door stop so you won’t be left without.

4. The Mummy Bloggers, Holly Wainwright

Look, we might be biased, because the author is the Head Of Content here at Mamamia, but still, this book has HOLIDAY READ stamped all over it. The plot follows three very different women who are writing online – one is a picture-perfect Pinterest mum, one a crunchy anti-vaxxer who’s moved to the country and the other is a frazzled working parent who’s barely holding onto sanity. When all three of them a nominated for an award with a hefty cash prize, their connected lives begin to unravel and the lies they tell their followers to stay on top get bigger, and bigger. Funny, sharp and full of commentary about the impact social media has on all of our lives, The Mummy Bloggers goes really well with a poolside cocktail. Disclaimer: The Mummy Bloggers is a new release. Has not sold 20 million copies. But hey, you never know…

5. Into The Water, Paula Hawkins

A newbie from the author of The Girl On The Train, this murder mystery is another guaranteed page-turner.

Listen: This Glorious Mess discuss the one book you need to read to your kids this year. Post continues…

6. The Five People You Meet In Heaven, Mitch Albom

For anyone wanting a bit of reflective reading. When the protagonist Eddie is killed trying to save a little girl, he meets five people who were significant in his life once he gets to heaven. Learning a number of lessons about life. this book will stay with you long after you’ve put it down.

7. One Day, David Nichols

Cast Anne Hathaway’s terrible English accent from the film version out of your mind and immerse yourself in this romantic, realistic and heartbreaking love story with a difference.