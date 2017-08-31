'My two little kids might actually be the wisest people I know.'

You know, I think that we adults have got it all wrong. The best advice doesn’t come from social media superstars, successful CEOs or the Hollywood elite. Lean in, lean out, be a queen…um, can I just have a nap now? That’s right, an actual nap – just like my two little kids, who might actually be the wisest people I know. They are the ones who give me the very best life advice, usually while they are going about their daily kid-business of gobbling food and playing.

Children just know how to live their lives right. They know what’s important. If I ask my three-year-old daughter, Emmy, what she loves, she’ll say, “My mummy, daddy, baby brother, my best friends and Strawberry Shortcake.” See? Family, friends and Netflix. All the good stuff.

Even though they can’t drive or even wipe their own bums, my children give the most incredible, hilarious advice. Here are some sage teachings from the Gurus of Cuteness, otherwise known as Emmy and Will.

1. “If you eat something, you’ll feel better.”

Afternoon tea is one of our favourite family times, because it gives us a chance to refuel and reconnect. And, truthfully, it wards off a severe case of the five o’clock grizzlies. Because how can you be grumpy if you have some yummy food in your tummy?

Yum cha! Today, I learnt that my favourite dumplings are called "taro dumplings", and not "mini fried footballs"! A post shared by Carla Gee (@bycarlagee) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

If Emmy notices that I am stressed or cranky, she’ll tell me to have a snack, because “if you eat something, you’ll feel better!”. Actually, she’s just parroting what I tell her, so perhaps I’m the guru here! Sometimes, kids can be hungry without realising it, and will start acting out. And so, if you shove a healthy snack into their hands (and, consequently, their mouths), you’ll have them back on track in no time. And now, I take a similar approach to my own appetite. No dieting or weird stuff – if I’m hungry, I’ll eat. Full tummy, full life, right? (I made that up. As I said, it takes a guru to make a guru.)

2. ‘Yes’ and ‘no’ is all you need.

Simplifying our responses can simplify our lives. Personally, I loathe those Facebook event RSVP buttons: interested, going, not going, maybe. They make my head spin. Um, what about just ‘yes’ or ‘no’? My one-year-old son, Will, has taught me that a simple yay or nay will suffice. A defiant shake of his head when offered tinned tuna, compared to enthusiastic nodding when we show him a strawberry, is all the communication we need at afternoon tea time. If he said, “interested” or “maybe”, I would probably go crazy and end up blending the tuna and strawberries together into a bizarre smoothie. And NOBODY wants that, because that’s disgusting.