beauty

Trying to get fit in 2016? You'll want to look the part.

January 1st is fast approaching and for most people making New Year’s resolutions, getting in shape is the number one priority.

According to Nielsen, getting fit and healthy and losing weight are the top two resolutions for 2015, and as the clock strikes 12 most of us will be vowing to be fit and healthy in 2016.

But while we’d all like to have the motivation to rise with the sun for that morning jog and yoga in the park, sometimes that extra hour of sleep wins out. And if you’re going to commit to a fit and active 2016, you might as well look the part.

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

    You Beauty
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???