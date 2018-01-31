The much quieter life of Bernard Tomic's tennis-playing sister, Sara.

A 30-second thumb scroll of Sara Tomic’s Instagram feed paints a familiar and perhaps predictable picture of fast cars, designer bags and champagne.

The 19-year-old tennis star, the younger sister of the divisive and embattled Bernard Tomic, sits on the fringes of the public eye thanks to a professional tennis career and a family well-known for their ties to the sporting world.

But while her brother demands and dominates the limelight, particularly after a short stint on reality TV this week, little is known of the sister who is six years his junior. While her social media activity would suggest Sara Tomic, much like her brother, doesn’t mind the odd sprinkling of cash that comes from her time on tour, her player and interview history hints that despite both Tomics sprouting from the same nature and nurture, their relationship with the public and tennis are markedly different.

Born on the Gold Coast, Sara Tomic currently sits at world number 435, with her highest ever ranking dating back to 2016 where she hit world number 379.

In 2015, she made her grand slam debut at the Australian Open, and in June of the same year, won her first professional-level title in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.