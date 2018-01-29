Why Bernard Tomic wishes he'd never got into tennis.

Last night, Australia watched tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle along with nine other celebrities.

Not exactly beloved by all, he promised we’d see a different side to him in the jungle.

And we’ve been given a taster of the Tomic behind the public tantrums and slanging matches. In an interview with Carrie Bickmore for The Project, the former world number 17, got candid about how he really feels about the sport that made him famous.

In fact, he wishes he’d never got into tennis to begin with.

“I’m completely different to what people think. It is different playing and losing. I don’t really think of what I’m going to say and I just always say it, and then I really regret [it].” #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/2CevKGE0FX — The Project (@theprojecttv) January 29, 2018

When Carries asked, “Do you wish you’d never got into tennis to start with?” he answered, “Yeah, probably. Yeah. The grind with everything, you know, it’s taken 18 years already and it’s stressful. It’s not easy. It’s a big job,” he said.

Unfortunately he doesn’t believe there’s an alternative.

“It’s been there since I was 8 years old and now I’m 25. I can’t do anything else. I haven’t studied to be a doctor or finished my degrees. I knew only one thing, to play tennis,” he said.