It's the second day of I'm A Celeb and Bernard Tomic already wants to quit.

Bernard Tomic is not enjoying the African Jungle. Only the second day into his I’m A Celebrity Journey, the tennis champ has bloody well had it, describing the challenges he’s undertaken as some of the worst moments of his life.
His fellow celebs tried to convince him to sleep on it, and speculated that as a tennis player, he was used to winning and was out of his comfort zone.
Listen: Should we be worried about Bernard Tomic? Post continues below.
After he poured his heart out, the other celebs managed to talk Tomic into staying - for now.
