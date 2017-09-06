A brilliant Berlei ad showing boobs of all shapes, sizes and ages is banned on Facebook.

It’s one of the most relatable ads women are likely to come across.

In Berlei’s latest commercial (which you can watch above) to promote its new Womankind bra range, we see a diverse cast of women and their boobs experiencing everyday boob struggles.

Trying to squeeze into a sports bra. Dealing with straps that dig in and leave angry marks. Desperately trying to get some support from a strapless bra you saw on social media.

Anyone else? Image: Berlei.

Pain, frustration and more free falling than you'd like for your boobs are all too common. It's refreshing to see an ad that tackles that.

In fact, more than 500 women were surveyed to come up with the idea for the ad but they won't be seeing it on Facebook any time soon.

After initially rejecting it, YouTube have now said they will allow it on the site.

The commercial has been rejected by Facebook for not complying with their current policies and fear of "potential offence to the community". An appeal by Berlei was also rejected.