In 2012, Benjamin Norris won Big Brother and proposed to his boyfriend. This is their life now.

“I never thought anyone would love me because I’m full bonkers,” Norris admits, “and also, being same-sex, people are complete sluts, so they probably move on faster than anyone else. But he loves me and I love him and I’m not bored and it’s working and we’re 10 years into it and we survived reality TV!”

Not only did the couple survive reality TV, more recently, they’ve survived isolating together.

“We DIYed, like the rest of Australia,” Norris says. “We ordered in everything that we could from Bunnings and Officeworks and the rest of it.

“We haven’t killed each other, and it’s been lovely.”

But despite that proposal, watched by a nation, the couple haven’t married yet.

“Originally it was because we were waiting for the laws to pass,” Norris explains, “and now, it’s because I’ve been chasing a media career. I’ve always wanted to do it so I’ve never given up, but it has meant that forking out $20,000 to have the wedding has not necessarily been on the cards.

“We’d love to have children, we’d love to have lots of different things, but I guess the priority for me has always been that I wanted to shape a career.”

While Norris had had media gigs over the years, he hasn’t landed the high-profile jobs that some other former Big Brother housemates have.

“I’m not Chrissie Swan, who has the likeable laugh, and I’m not Fitzy, the likeable larrikin,” he says.

“It’s so hard. The amount of jobs that people will say, ‘Can you come in and audition for it?’ and then they come back and say, ‘No, people just know you as that guy from Big Brother,’ and I think, ‘Oh!’ But it’s never got me down.”

Strangely enough, in the midst of the pandemic, things have started looking up for Norris’s media career. He’s currently appearing on The Ben, Rob & Robbo Show with Rob McKnight and David Robinson for online platform Ticker.

“My third bedroom is a TV studio,” he explains.

He’s also just been announced as Ticker’s new breakfast TV co-host.