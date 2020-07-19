Lashes are the icing on the cake - that final step in your makeup routine that pulls it all together.

Your perfect mascara is basically a secret weapon, but how do you navigate the lash landscape to find yours? Well, we’ve got your back.

Mamamia asked three women who have very different lashes to trial Myer's three top-selling mascaras, which are all from Benefit.

Meet the team and our naked lashes:

Lucy: My lashes are naturally blonde and straight, a winning combo if you want to look like you have no lashes at all. I get a lash lift and tint every few months, and once the tint fades, mascara is essential. Although they’re not perfect, I do have length on my side...thankfully.

Image: Mamamia.

Melody: I have short lashes. Really short lashes. So mascara is a must for me - I absolutely need it to give me the illusion I have any lashes at all. True story.

Image: Mamamia.