Netflix's 13 Reasons Why just added another famous Aussie face to its season two cast.

The highly anticipated second season of controversial Netflix show 13 Reasons Why has added another famous face to its cast.

Australian actor Ben Lawson has been slated to play Rick, a beloved baseball coach at the high school where the show is set.

Lawson – whose brother is actor and comedian Josh Lawson – is best known for his role as Frazer on Neighbours, which he appeared in from 2006 to 2008.

The Brisbane-born 37-year-old also appeared alongside Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011 film No Strings Attached and has appeared as a love interest on sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

It's not known how Ben's character will fit into the show's story or with the existing characters. The actor tweeted that he was "excited" about the new role.

The actress who plays the show's central character, Hannah Baker, is also Australian. Katherine Langford was born and raised in Perth before auditioning for the career-making role over Skype.