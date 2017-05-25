Why Ben and Jerry's won't be giving you two scoops of the same flavour ice cream.

Imagine heading down to an ice cream shop on a hot Australian summer day, only to find you are unable to order two scoops of your favourite flavour.

That’d be annoying, right? You might even feel a bit… outraged, or furious even.

But you’d get over it, and continue living your life the way you want, something which Ben and Jerry’s acknowledge same-sex couples just aren’t able to do.

In a statement released on the company’s website, the ice cream giant is banning customers from ordering two scoops of the same flavour until the Australian government legalise same-sex marriage.

"Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favourite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone. But you find out you are not allowed. You'd be furious!" the statement reads.

"But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love."

Ben and Jerry's are urging Australians to contact their local MPs, placing post boxes in all 26 stores across Australia where customers can write a postcard to support marriage equality now. You can also contribute by signing their online petition, recognising that "love comes in all flavours".

The American company, whose slogan is 'peace and love' is no stranger to lending its brand to support social causes. In March 2017, Ben and Jerry's called for customers to say no to coal mining in Australia.

Do you agree with brands using their products to support social issues?