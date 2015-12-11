Ben Affleck has a giant, terrible back tatt.

Ben Affleck has been pictured bloodied and battered and wearing a hospital gown that gapes open at the back. The injuries aren’t real — he’s on a movie set — but the enormous tattoo covering his entire back apparently is.
The actor and director, 43, appears to have a colourful phoenix rising from
his butt the ashes.
He was also sporting some snazzy socks, but let’s focus on the tattoo.
Here are some thoughts I have about it:
This is what happens when you don’t have sensible Jennifer Garner around.
This tattoo is the physical manifestation of a post-divorce, mid-life crisis.
A phoenix, really?
Yes, it’s real! Check out Ben Affleck’s massive back tattoo! https://t.co/55weLugz4g pic.twitter.com/NIePkMLu6D
— People magazine (@people) December 10, 2015
Affleck actually has a couple of other tattoos, which People reports are a fish and skull and crossbones on his right arm and barbed wire across his right bicep.
Ben Affleck has the tattoos of a 60-year-old roadie called Grizzly.
He’s actually expressed his regret over his previous tattoos before.
“I was young. It was fun and cool. I’m sorry now, but it is a good lesson in decisions that have important and long repercussions,” he said in 2000.
Year 2000 Ben Affleck would be shaking his head at year 2015 Ben Affleck.