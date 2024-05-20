Belle Gibson was exposed as a liar 9 years ago. Her brother is still angry.

Nick Gibson wants his little sister to go to prison, because he thinks she needs the wake-up call.
It has been nine years since Belle Gibson's lies were revealed, exposing her as a scammer who faked terminal cancer, which she claimed she was healing with healthy eating and alternative medicine.
In 2015, Belle was living a life of luxury bought with the success of an app and cookbook called The Whole Pantry that was based on a complete fabrication of the truth.
Belle Gibson fooled the world into believing she had terminal cancer, and profited off her lies to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 19, 2024
Among the victims of her lies was her very own brother, who’s now speaking out to finally reveal the truth. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/1zhdoBF54a