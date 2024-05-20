Belle Gibson was exposed as a liar 9 years ago. Her brother is still angry.

Nick Gibson wants his little sister to go to prison, because he thinks she needs the wake-up call.

It has been nine years since Belle Gibson's lies were revealed, exposing her as a scammer who faked terminal cancer, which she claimed she was healing with healthy eating and alternative medicine.

In 2015, Belle was living a life of luxury bought with the success of an app and cookbook called The Whole Pantry that was based on a complete fabrication of the truth.