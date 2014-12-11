Here's a really easy way for beauty addicts to treat themselves.

I have been a serious beauty addict for quite a while now.

I love being introduced to new brands that I haven’t tried before (who doesn’t?).

And my makeup, skincare and nail polish collection would put a department store to shame.

In fact, I consider myself to be a bit of a beauty expert. So here is a list of some of the best discoveries that I’ve made recently that I just had to share.

You’re welcome.

1. Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream.

This is one of those cult items often spoken about in beauty mags and much loved by celebs. Burt’s Bees is an iconic brand offering products that really work.

I got my hands on the Lemon Butter cuticle cream a while ago, and to be frank, I then threw it in my bathroom cupboard thinking “I’ll use that one day”.

I didn’t think I needed a cuticle cream. I mean, in terms of the surface area of a cuticle versus the rest of the bod, surely no one would notice my cracked, disheveled paws. Ummm, wrong.

Once the manicurist had shamed me with her eyes on more than one occasion, I knew I should probably invest some love in them.

If your nails are weak or dried out, or like me, you’ve just ended a short lived affair with acrylic nails, this will be your new best friend.

I now keep one in the car, one in my bag and one at my desk. And the smell…. droooooool. Reminds me of lemon tarts without the calories. Just don’t eat it.

Just FYI, this is an advertorial for bellabox.

2. Nuxe Multi-purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body and Hair.

I’ll be honest with you. Nuxe was one of those brands I’d never heard of before (as it’s a French brand), so I wasn’t sure what to expect with it.

Oils have a reputation for creating a slimy monster, so I proceeded with caution. However, I needn’t have worried.

The Nuxe oil is great for luminosity and adding moisture to the skin, but it’s also fab for smoothing down flyaways and giving a gorgeous shine to your locks. Having very fine hair, I was concerned an oil would weigh me down, but nope!

It’s another gloriously yummy smelling addition to my cabinet – and now I totally understand why it’s an absolute cult product in France.

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel.

Here’s another one of those cult brand. Celebs like Jo Lo and Madonna already worship the eyebrow goddess and I too have been a fan for a long time.