Bella Hadid just took the "naked dress" trend to a whole new level at Cannes.

I’m about to eat my words.

Earlier this week, I declared myself sick of the naked dress trend, finally pleased to see some gowns on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet that harked back to Old Hollywood Glamour. (Post continues after gallery.)

The best red carpet looks from Cannes.

cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Jessica Chastain.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai drew inspiration from the red carpet.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Rihanna throwing shade at the "Okja" premiere.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Bella Hadid.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Bella Hadid embodying the straight up fire emoji.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Maria Borges owns it.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Consider this Tina Kunakey's guide to 101 understated glam.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
File Lily Collins' look under: outfits we'd wear if we actually had nice undwear.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Greta Gerwig knows how to ensure no one's wearing the same outfit as her.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Coco Rocha looks pretty in pink.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Winnie Harlow took the classic route.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Shout out to actress Araya Chompoo for bringing the pregnancy fashion.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Kendall Jenner's dress was WORKING.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning's flower train is really... something else.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
It's like Nicole Kidman is praying for us to forget this outfit, but the internet never forgets.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Tilda Swinton.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai hit the red carpet again, this time in Michael Cinco.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Sonam Kapoor.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
You don't have to wear a dress to look killer. Just as Aymeline Valade.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Forget Angelina Jolie, long live Susan Sarandon's left leg.Source: Getty.
Andie MacDowell Cannes
Andie MacDowellImage: Getty
Lana El Sahely
Lana El SahelyImage: Getty
Jasmine Saunders
Jasmine SaundersImage: Getty
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan DunnImage: Getty
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam KapoorImage: Getty

But one attendee may have just nailed the perfect balance between the two.

Just when you thought model Bella Hadid, serial barely-there dresser, had done it all with the naked dress, she takes it to the next level – but not as you’d expect.

Yep, the 20 year old has managed to make the style, dare I say it, glamorous?

Bella-Hadid-naked-diamente-dress
Hadid arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Image: Getty
Embellished with crystals, the draped dress is ethereal, effortless and striking. It's unlike anything we've seen on the red carpet before.

As its shock factor has subsided, the naked dress seems to have taken a different - and more welcome - route.

She's no stranger to the naked dress. Image: Getty

Elsewhere, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.
Nicole Kidman is delivering killer outfit after outfit, as did attendees at the amfAR gala raising funds for AIDs research.

AmfAR at Cannes

AMFAR-cannes-9
AMFAR-cannes-9Image: Getty
AMFAR-cannes-7
AMFAR-cannes-7Image: Getty
Models at amfAR
Models at amfARImage: Getty
AMFAR-cannes-10
Rita OraImage: Getty
amfarcannes5
Melissa GeorgeImage: Getty
amfarcannes3
Tracee Ellis RossImage: Getty
amfarcannes2
Hailey BaldwinImage: Getty
AMFAR-cannes-5
AmfAR CannesImage: Getty
Amfar-Cannes-2
Paris HiltonImage: Getty
AMFAR-cannes-4
Paris HiltonImage: Getty
AMFAR-cannes-3
Uma ThurmanImage: Getty
cannes1
Eva LongoriaImage: Getty

All we have to say is keep it coming.

