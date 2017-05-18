The dress that launched Bella Hadid's career is nothing we haven't seen before.

When Bella Hadid graced the Cannes red carpet complete with a sky-high dress split with her thigh on naked display, the world promptly forgot Cannes was about film and focused their attention on her skin.

Wow! Daring, they said. Malfunction alert! They wrote.

The name Bella Hadid saturated the media market, with headlines aplenty:

And the Award for Cannes 2017’s Highest Leg Slit Goes to Bella Hadid

Bella suffers Cannes wardrobe malfunction

Model Bella Hadid wears daring dress at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid Pays Homage to Herself at Cannes

Google the words Bella Hadid and a litany of pieces arrive. Google the word Cannes and the news is about her dress and not about the festival.

It's not the first time the Victoria's Secret model has launched herself like a rocket onto our radar with a dress that "dared" to "bare".

Just last year she wandered into the news at the same event with a similar story. Thigh high dress split, news reports a-plenty.