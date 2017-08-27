Are you the organiser of your group? Here are six things you'll know to be deeply true.

In every friendship group, there is an organiser.

Recognised by their signature A-type personality and ability to whip up a batch of muffins with minimal notice, they are the mayonnaise holding everything together.

I am this person. And if you’re here, let’s presume you are too.

I think I speak for most of us when I say, although we quite enjoy the smug feeling of knowing we’ve made things happen, it gets old at times.

Here are six things about being the organiser you know to be deeply, deeply true.

Once the organiser, always the organiser.

While it’s likely you initially shouldered this responsibility by choice, putting your hand up to organise a sleepover 13 YEARS AGO was not you saying you wanted to organise every single get-together for the rest of your sorry life.

It was ONE time. Not a binding contract signed in blood.

But unfortunately, people who aren’t us are lazy. Therefore, you really only have your own assertive arse to blame.

You see the very worst of humanity.

Being the gate keeper of events and invitations exposes you to the very worst of humanity.

Without getting specific, PEOPLE WHO CLICK ATTENDING AND CANCEL LAST MINUTE ARE THE WORST.