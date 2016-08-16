The Young Mummy: "We tried a few weeks of being 'single' but then found something better."

Mamamia originally published this piece by Sophie Cachia in 2015. We have decided to share it again because of Sophie’s refreshing, contemporary insight into open relationships and sexuality.
Earlier this year, my husband Jaryd and I got married. Before that in 2013, 22-year-old-me and 21-year-old Jaryd became pregnant and welcomed our son Bobby, something we’d wanted to happen for quite a while. We had been together for over three years and just knew from the get-go that we were to spend the rest of our lives together.
The twist is that the year before falling pregnant – in 2012 – Jaryd and I spent it living in separate states and maintained an open relationship.
Let me take you back to how it began.
We were young and so in love. I remember thinking the very first night (or the next morning I should say…) after meeting Jaryd I just knew he was something amazing. I’d turned 20 that very night, and what a birthday it was. Meeting a new guy after a yucky break up months before and we just really hit it off with a bang, so to speak.
What we quickly learnt about each other is how sexual we both were. Yeah yeah I know what you’re thinking… you were 20-year-olds – what 20-year-olds aren’t sexual?
But Jaryd was different.
He got me.
Not to make myself out to sound like some nymphomaniac or anything, but I had found a guy who could satisfy me in all areas of life, and I did the same to him. We just ‘worked’.
Fast forward nearly 18 months and Jaryd has decided to move to South Australia for a football opportunity. One that I understood was too good to refuse, whilst also acknowledging that my best decision would be to stay in Melbourne and continue my studies. Adelaide was only an hour flight away, and we could make it work. Little did I know that Jaryd had another plan, and it didn’t include me as part of it.