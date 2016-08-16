The Young Mummy: "We tried a few weeks of being 'single' but then found something better."

The Young Mummy on Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

After what seemed like a week of ‘breaking up’, Jaryd, like all men do, wanted me back. It didn’t go to plan for him when I said no.

We tried a few weeks of being ‘single’ – having no contact with each other – but despite the living arrangements in different states, it appeared we still couldn’t keep away from each other. We both wanted to be single, but we wanted to be together. We would chat about how ‘wrong’ it was that we were both obviously going out and about with friends on the weekend, then fly interstate and spend the weekend in the each others’ bed. How can something so wrong feel so right?

It soon became apparent that this certain arrangement just really worked for us. Whilst I could go out on the weekend for a random pash on the d-floor – or even sometimes find myself waking up in suburbs I’d never even heard of – I could just as easily pick up the phone that afternoon to the love of my life on the other end and chat like nothing had happened. Again, how could something so wrong feel so right? Well, it just did.

We knew how much we loved each other, but what we also understood was that maintaining a monogamous long-distance relationship was not realistic for us. We both entirely understood each others' needs and desires. The most important part of this all was that we were both on the same page the entire time.

Did I sit at home on some nights wondering what Jaryd was up to? Absolutely. Did I have the urge to call him at stupid hours of the morning, or go through his phone when he returned to visit me? Not a chance. I knew what I had signed up for and so did he, so whilst we lived separate lives in a sense, we continued to show each other the utmost respect throughout it. This respect included vowing to never ask each other any questions and we have stuck to, even until now. They say what you don’t know can’t hurt you, and that couldn’t be more true.

Did we have our critics? Absolutely. I sure got some weird looks when I’d go to visit and I’d be introduced by Jaryd to his footy friends as his 'girlfriend'. Some faces were dead giveaways for thoughts like, "But weren’t you hooking up with that blonde chick last week?" These were easy to ignore, when again, I’d most likely been out the week before doing the exact same thing.

My girlfriends would question how the hell I could do it. Not many women would be able to cope with the ‘unknown’. I loved it, as long as he didn’t know about my ‘unknown’ too. I think some people were also jealous of the fact that we truly had the best of both worlds. It must have killed them to see how legitimately in love we could be, but how easily we could flick that switch too.