Here's what your partner is really saying behind all that loving sweet talk.

If you’re in a relationship, you can pretty much consider yourself bilingual.

When talking to your partner, there’s what you say… and there’s what you mean.

Take for example, the simple phrase “I’m fine”.

It’s pretty much a given that 97 per cent of the time a woman says these things she is DEFINITELY NOT FINE. Not at all.

It’s a similar minefield when someone asks the question “If you could change one thing about me, what would it be?”.

It’s a trick question. Do not answer if you wish to maintain world peace.

Then there’s the thinly veiled “suggestions”.

“Would you mind taking the bin out,” you might hear in a sweet, gentle tone.

But what they’re really saying? “Why can’t you see that the bin is full? You had ONE JOB!”

Ah, love.

What phrase would you add to the list?