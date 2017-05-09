dating

Here's what your partner is really saying behind all that loving sweet talk.

If you’re in a relationship, you can pretty much consider yourself bilingual.

When talking to your partner, there’s what you say… and there’s what you mean.

Take for example, the simple phrase “I’m fine”.

Watch: Relationships, translated. This is what your partner really means when they speak to you. Post continues after video.

It’s pretty much a given that 97 per cent of the time a woman says these things she is DEFINITELY NOT FINE. Not at all.

It’s a similar minefield when someone asks the question “If you could change one thing about me, what would it be?”.

It’s a trick question. Do not answer if you wish to maintain world peace.

Listen: Nat Bassingthswaighte shares her best relationship advice. Post continues after audio.

Then there’s the thinly veiled “suggestions”.

“Would you mind taking the bin out,” you might hear in a sweet, gentle tone.

But what they’re really saying? “Why can’t you see that the bin is full? You had ONE JOB!”

Ah, love.

What phrase would you add to the list?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Anal Episode

Sealed Section

When Everyone Says "I Can't Believe You're Not Taken".

Love Life
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???