Confessions of super (tired) mums.

As a sleep consultant I work with fatigued families daily. As a twin mum I know exactly how crazy you can get without sleep.

I can clearly remember when my twins were only a few weeks old and I was right in the thick of constant feeding and pumping. I was set up and ready to pump.

Hands free bra on, bowl of muesli, 10 minutes to get the job done. Pumping away pumping away. Next minute I think “oh sh*t the bottles are leaking!!!” I look down and realise I didn’t attach any bottles! Just pumping away all over my lap, wasting liquid gold and time in the name of exhaustion.

After sharing my tired mum moment I asked my followers to finish this sentence - once I was so tired I … the answers are hilariously relatable.

So grab a cuppa and enjoy a giggle with your fellow mums and their tired moments.

- Tried to breastfeed my 3.5 year when he climbed into bed. My husband said, “Ermm what are you doing? Wrong son.”

- I was so tired I poured an old bottle into new formula tin instead of down the sink.

Being a tired mum looks a little like this

- I went to empty a cup of water into the bin today instead of the sink!

- My best was locking my husband outside and taking our son to swimming lessons! He had no way back in and left his phone inside…on a rather hot day.

- I poured milk into my NutriBullet to make a smoothie but forgot to screw the bottom part, so it poured straight through onto the floor.