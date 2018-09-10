Police have charged a 24-year-old man with the murder of five people in a Perth home.

With AAP.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of five people in Bedford, Western Australia.

According to Ten Daily, the man will appear via video link from Karratha Magistrates Court this afternoon.

As reported by news.com.au, neighbours have identified the deceased as mother Mara Quinn, 47, and her two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix, and their three-year-old sister, Charlotte. Their grandmother Beverley Quinn, 74, was also killed.

They also confirmed to the publication that Quinn worked as a FIFO worker for a WA-based mining company.

It was also reported by WA Today, that Quinn lived at the Bedford property with her 29-year-old fiance, Anthony Harvey, who is 18 years her junior.

Police have yet to confirm how the alleged killer is connected to the family, but it’s believed he gave himself up to police on Sunday morning, before officers went to a home on Coode Street in Bedford where the bodies were found.