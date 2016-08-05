The identity of Beyonce's "Becky with the good hair" has been revealed.

Beyonce lovers, hold your breath — you’re about to find out who is Becky with the good hair.

It was the mystery that captured and divided popular music lovers worldwide, sparked by a reference to a mystery woman in the track ‘Sorry’ from Beyonce’s latest album, Lemonade:

‘He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.’

After months of speculation over ‘Becky”s identity — not to mention several cases of mistaken identity — the songwriter behind the notorious lyrics has come out to confirm the lyric wasn’t a reference to a mistress of Jay-Z, as was so popularly thought.

Writer Diana Gordon spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday to confirm “Becky” wasn’t anybody at all, adding that the assumptions made by listeners were “silly”.

“This is so silly. Where are we living?” she said.

The songwriter seemed stunned by how much had been read into the couplet.

“I was like, ‘What day in age from that lyric do you get all of this information?’ Is it really telling you all that much, accusing people?” she said.

Gordon said Beyonce was similarly shocked by the reaction but the two didn’t speak about it further.

“No. I don’t think she expected it. I saw her at her Formation tour. She had a pyjama party; we laughed, we danced, we hugged it out. But I didn’t say much about it at the time because I wanted to give her space,” she said.

The songwriter said the idea is no longer hers to claim.

“The idea started in my mind but it’s not mine anymore,” she said.

Okay, okay. We’re all a little disappointed, but at least we can call an end to the witch hunt.

Becky with the good hair is nothing but a good lyric.

Featured image: Tidal