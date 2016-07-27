In her many years in the fashion and beauty industry, Bec Judd has accrued some winning beauty tips.

In a Facebook Live interview with Mamamia, Judd said she first became interested in makeup at age 12, before signing on as a model when she was a “pimply-faced” 16-year-old with “braces and overplucked thin eyebrows.”

Frankly, that’s a look that’s really hard to imagine when she looks this fabulous, but hey, we’ve all been there.

Luckily for us, the Skincare Company ambassador was kind enough to share her best beauty and skincare advice. Prepare to take notes.

Judd said the key to her glowing skin — aside from her 26-week pregnancy with twins — was serum.

@theskincarecompany launch- tummy size is escalating at an alarming rate ???????? A photo posted by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Jul 25, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

“Really invest in some good serums, they resurface the skin, regenerate cells, and they just give you the most perfect skin,” she explained.

“Serums are a little bit more expensive, but you only need one tiny little drop to the trick.”

The 33-year-old mum uses a mix of vitamins C, B5 and B3, as well as vitamin A when she’s not pregnant. She said although the products produced a “beautiful canvas” for makeup, they come with a word of warning.

“Believe me, read the instructions. When I first started using serums I’d go pump, pump, pump, whack it on and I wouldn’t follow the directions. I ended up losing half the skin on my face because the products are so powerful, a little bit goes a long way,” she joked.

“Avoid under your eyes and around your nose and just apply to the rest of your face.” (Post continues after gallery.)