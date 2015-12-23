health

Rebecca Judd learns why you never post a photo of a pram on Instagram.

There’s usually that one item in back of your mind that you’re currently obsessing over. A new pair or sunnies, a handbag or some new bling.

But one thing we usually don’t obsess over is a pram. That is of course, unless you are expecting.

And mum-of-two Rebecca Judd has just fallen into an unsuspecting trap after sharing some ‘pram porn’ on her Instagram account.

The model shared the below photo with the caption, “This pimped out ride! Almost enough to get me over the line for baby#3 @cybex_global” yesterday. 

Image via Instagram @becjudd.

And almost immediately, the baby speculation started swirling.

"Have you got an announcement to make???" One commenter questioned.

"You should def go for number 3!" prompted another.

The 32-year-old, who is married to former AFL star Chris Judd, is already mum to four-year-old Oscar and one-year-old Billie.

Image via Instagram @becjudd.

Judd wrote on her blog that she was ready for a third baby "within minutes" of her daughter's birth.

"With Billie, I was hitting my husband up for a third baby straight after delivering her (like literally within a couple of minutes). I just loved meeting our precious bundle and want to do it over and over again," she wrote.

Image via Instagram @becjudd.

Look, we don't want to speculate. It's possible the Aussie TV presenter is just really, really, REALLY into prams.

But then again - that seems like one hell of a teaser.

Stay tuned, folks.

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more photos of Bec Judd and her gorgeous family...
Bec Judd with her daughter Billie
Bec Judd's children Oscar and Billie
Bec Judd's children Oscar and Billie
Bec Judd summery look
Bec Judd's daughter Billie
Bec Judd
Becc Judd in the UK
Rebecca Judd
Bec Judd and her fabulous sunnies
Bec Judd and her husband Chris at Whistler
Bec & Chris Judd try out Pilates in Whistler
Bec Judd - looking rosy in the snow
Becc Judd and husband in Dubai
Becc Judd has a Carnaby Christmas
Becc Judd and bub
Becc Judd crusing Park Street, Mayfair
Chris and Bec Judd enjoying a night out in Abu Dhabi
Rebecca Judd at the Polo
Megan Gale and Rebecca Judd at the Polo
Bec Judd on holidays in Abu Dhabi with her children Oscar and Billie
Bec Judd and her daughter Billie enjoying the beach
Bec Judd doing some shopping with daughter Billie
Bec Judd's sister, Kate Twigley, was married in November.Bec Judd's sister, Kate Twigley, was married in November.
Bec Judd and daughter Billie.Bec Judd and daughter Billie.
Bec Judd enjoys her breakfast
Bec Judd looking stunning at the Land Rover Polo
Bec Judd
Bec Judd's Melbourne Cup Dolce & Gabbana dress
Bec Judd on Ladies Oaks Day (Image via Instagram)
Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd
Bec Judd and daughter Billie
Bec Judd and Chris Judd all ready to attend the Melbourne Cup
Rebecca Judd
