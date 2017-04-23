celebrity

Bec Judd was the butt of a Hamish and Andy joke and her face said it all.

Hamish and Andy caused quite a stir at the Logies this evening when the comedy duo decided to channel their inner Cupids with a spot of impromptu matchmaking.

The radio hosts were tasked with presenting the Logie for the Best Reality TV Show so, naturally, Married At First Sight sprang to mind.

For those who don’t know, the show uses ‘science’ to match couples who are a “flat out of success” *cough*.

Employing the same very scientific technique, the comedy duo analysed the room and announced a few perfect matches among the Australian television community.

First up, there was Waleed Aly and his wife Susan Carland. Obviously.

And then Andy pulled Bec Judd’s name out of the box, but it wasn’t her husband Chris’ that followed.

Oh right, yeah we know what's comin-NOOOOOO

"And her perfect match is Nine newsreader Tony Jones," the comedian announced, with a clip of the infamously uncomfortable farewell between the outgoing weather presenter and newsreader playing in the background.

"Tone you should have gone for that kiss mate, trust your instincts," Andy joked as the room audibly groaned at being forced to relive the memory of Jones trying to force a kiss on his co-star.

Judd, didn't look particularly impressed (fair enough) but handled the dig like a champ, and managed a resigned chuckle.

Hamish, eventually jumped in with a "no!" and a tongue-in-cheek apology.

"I'm so sorry, that's a mistake. What can I say? I don't know why the control room played that tape. We gave them that tape and said, 'please do not play this'. So that's an error," he said.

Want more farshun for your Sunday night? Here's what the other celebrities are wearing:

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
