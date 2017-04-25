How to recreate Bec Judd's killer Logies hair at home yourself.

You may not have got an invite to the Logies (there’s always next year!) but that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate some of the best beauty looks from the red carpet.

In fact, it’s never been easier.

Joey Scandizzo, Co-Creative Director of ELEVEN Australia and his styling team of Marie Uva, Hermix Daniel, Rachel Vitullo and Keely Alistair tackled the tresses of several attendees including Rebecca Judd, Georgia Love, Anna Heinrich and Sophie Monk.

He’s shared a step by step guide on how to do some of the best styles at home yourself, starting with Judd’s killer hair.

To prep, apply a hair treatment like the ELEVEN Australia Miracle Hair Treatment, $24.95 followed by I Want Body Volume Spray, $24.95, to damp hair and blast dry to add body and texture.

Then take a medium size hot tong and curl hair taking one inch sections.

Allow hair to cool then spray with hairspray.