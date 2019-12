It’s the reveal we’ve all been waiting for – no, not who will win the Gold Logie (at least not right now), but rather what creation J’Aton Couture will have whipped up for Rebecca Judd.

The TV presenter has shared the first pictures of her Logies gown, and it does not disappoint.

In fact, it may very well be her boldest yet.

Featuring bright red and baby pink lace, the two-tone dress may share the same colour as the carpet Judd will soon be walking on, but it certainly won’t blend in.