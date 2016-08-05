It’s coming down to crunch time for Bec Judd. She’s now officially on maternity leave and preparing for two new arrivals into the Judd family.
Considering they could be coming as early as next week, she’s doing everything she can now to ensure the life of future-mother-of-two-newborns Bec is as smooth sailing as possible. Well, as ‘smooth sailing’ as those first few days with any new baby (or babies) can be.
One of those preparations? Her hair.
When you're only 26 weeks pregnant but look almost full term. And most of their growing is still to come.
The other week Judd visited UVA salon to get her roots lifted and lightened as well as a toner put in, before following it up yesterday for her final pre-giving birth hair treatment.
