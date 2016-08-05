“I’m almost 26 weeks pregnant with my twins and because I’ve been told to expect them anywhere between 28 and 34 weeks, so they could come in two weeks, so I thought I gotta get this hair sorted,” Judd told Mamamia last week.

“I’m going to quickly pop in [to the salon] next week because I’m on maternity leave and get my foils done for spring into summer because I do not know when I’m going to get in there next.”

Now that’s forward thinking.

The lighter look and strategic foils and highlights looks similar to ‘lived-in hair’, a natural-looking highlighting technique that minimises the appearance of regrowth allowing longer between visits.

Watch: We talk to Bec Judd about beauty, skincare and babies. Post continues after video.

“It’s the long term beauty treatment that will see me through the first horrific new born days which I don’t like,” Judd joked.

Already a mother to Oscar, five, and Billie, two, Judd also shared with Mamamia some other quick beauty tips for time-poor new mums.

“It’s so hard as a new mum. Who has got the time, really?” she said. (Post continues after gallery.)

Bec Judd instagram

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image: Instagram/@becjudd

She has a killer eye for interiors. Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

“I’d say look after your skin, cleanse well and use your serum. Concealer, eyebrows, bronzer and a bit of mascara is all you need.

“If you’re feeling down or you need to nip out and you’re feeling housebound – I’ve been there with newborns – at least if you’re feeling a little bit brighter, if you catch yourself in the mirror you can go ‘Ooh, I’m semi-fresh’. It helps with your confidence a bit.”

Image: Instagram/@becjudd.

What tips do you have for making your life easier once you give birth?