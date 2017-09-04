The best job Bec Judd has ever had is not the one she currently has.

Judging by her Instagram, Bec Judd‘s job looks pretty great.

As a radio and TV host, Judd presents and travels for Postcards, runs a successful lifestyle blog and has designed several fashion and homewares collaborations.

Just last week, the 34 year old attended and filmed at a lunch at the National Gallery of Victoria to celebrate the new Dior exhibition wearing this spectacular dress.

Off to the DIOR lunch at @ngvmelbourne today and filming there for @9postcards. Wearing @asilio.world and @dolcifirme. I love my job! A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

“I love my job!” she even wrote.

But it’s not the best one she’s ever had.

On her weekly radio show the 3PM Pick Up with Monty Diamond, Judd said that her first foray into the world of employment was still her favourite.

The clincher? Pizza.

“I had the best job ever, my first job, working at Pizza Haven. When we were on a shift we could just help ourselves to all you can eat pizza. It was the best” she said.