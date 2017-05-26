Rebecca Judd: "I tasted my own breast milk and it was like a vanilla milkshake."

Channel Nine presenter Rebecca Judd, 34, knows a thing or two (or four) about modern parenting.

Judd regularly shares how she juggles her career while raising four young children on Mamamia’s pregnancy podcast Hello Bump with co-host Monique Bowley.

The latest episode of the Hello Bump podcast captured the presenter sharing something a little different about motherhood.

Judd told listeners she once tasted her breast milk with a teaspoon.

“I was just curious one day and I had a teaspoon so I thought I’m just going to put some on a teaspoon and try it, it was amazing,” she said.

The mother-of-four compared the taste to that of a standard milkshake.

“It tasted like a vanilla milkshake – really sweet and milky and delicious.”

The topic had come up while Judd and Bowley were interviewing a woman about eating her placenta.