Bec Judd has just announced her next exciting project.

Hold onto your prams, ladies: everyone’s favourite presenter, model and Mamamia podcaster, Bec Judd, is writing a book.

And not just any old book — a parenting book.

The 34-year-old shared the news with her 631,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, writing alongside an image of herself with twin sons Tom and Darcy, “Excited to shoot the cover of my first book today with @allenandunwin. Can you guess what it’s about?”

A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on May 3, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

“Stay tuned mummas-to-be and new mums, this one’s for you.”

What we can expect from said book is not yet known, but as a mum of four to five-year-old son Oscar, three-year-old daughter Billie and seven-month-old identical twin sons Darcy and Tom, it’s fair to assume Judd knows quite a bit about pregnancy and parenting.