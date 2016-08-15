Rebecca Judd posted a gorgeous bump pic. She definitely didn't deserve the response.

After spending a great day with friends and family celebrating the arrival of her twins, Rebecca Judd shared a selfie on Instagram.

Dressed in a Dion Lee sleeveless turtleneck dress, no shoes and holding her bump, Judd, in her usual unicorn-fashion, managed to look fresh despite being exhausted after a long day.

“Taking these boys to bed – I’m cooked (literally and figuratively),” she captioned the snap.

Taking these boys to bed- I’m cooked (literally and figuratively) A photo posted by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Aug 14, 2016 at 1:48am PDT

The comment section quickly went from celebration to criticism as the body shamers came out. Again.

“Need a feed and some flattering clothing,” wrote one user. “I’m surprised her doctor didn’t confront this… I’m not trying to be rude but she seems pretty skinny, is it healthy to be that skinny especially with a baby,” wrote another.

“Stick insect,” and “Wtf so skinny” also appear numerous times, with plenty worse that appear to have since been deleted. (Post continues after gallery.)

Bec Judd instagram

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image: Instagram/@becjudd

She has a killer eye for interiors. Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

Bec Judd Image via Instagram: @becjudd.

It’s not the first time the 33 year old has found herself the subject of such vile comments.

There have been several occasions over the past few years where Judd’s health has been called into question due to her thin frame, including a 2014 bikini snap soon after giving birth to daughter Billie.

“Thin used to be a body type. Like a normal body type. Now it’s almost seen as an illness,” Judd told Mamamia on the I Don’t Know How She Does It podcast earlier this year.