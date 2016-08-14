Inside Bec Judd's incredible baby shower, celebrating her twin boys.

There’s only one thing to do when you’re Rebecca Judd and you’re expecting twins: throw the most epic baby shower ever.

But the television presenter and model wanted her followers to know it was a “non baby shower”, taking her followers behind-the-scenes of the set-up of the extravagant gathering.

“No games, no gifts – more of an afternoon tea with some lovely ladies (and gents),” she wrote on Instagram.

And despite her pregnancy fashion and beauty choices causing her chosen items to sell out in Australian stores, Judd revealed she “couldn’t be stuffed” to wear shoes for the special event at her home, saying she would rather wear her “havi thongs” with her Dion Lee dress.