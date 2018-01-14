The Block’s Bec shares exactly what's inside her hospital bag for baby number two.

When it comes to packing a hospital bag, Bec Douros knows exactly what you need.

After all, she didn’t do it so well the first time. So at 34 weeks pregnant, she’s getting organised.

“I found I packed things I didn’t need last time and ended up sending George out to get it all for me anyway,” the former The Block star wrote on Instagram this week, sharing exactly what she’s packed for baby number two.

“I guess this time I really tailored it to me and what I found I needed, like extremely big underwear and extra PJ’s because that is literally all I wore and I just wanted to be comfortable. Also I have packed enough (and a little extra) for a 5-day hospital visit. Some of you may stay less but generally I packed enough for one change a day for both me and Bub and a few extras for accidents!”

A post shared by Bec Douros | Nectaar Design (@becdouros) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:47pm PST

Bec and husband George welcomed their first child, Archie, into the world in October 2015.

“I also said the hospital provided me with nappies and wipes last time, they also gave me bathing stuff for bubs but I would check with your hospital if they will be providing that for you too,” Dourous advised, in showing her hospital bag. “If they don’t I’d just add them in as well If I could pack him in too I would. I don’t know how I am going to deal with not having our evening tummy rubbing sessions when I’m in hospital.”

So what exactly did she pack? Well, the soon-to-be mum-of-two separated her bag into two.

One for her and one for baby.

Bag one, the baby’s bag:

– Swaddles

– Muslin cloths

– About five zippies and singlets