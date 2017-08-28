Pregnant Bachelor star Bec Chin just got engaged.

She may not have won Bachelor Sam Wood’s heart, but Bec Chin is getting her very own happily ever after.

The former contestant, who is currently pregnant with her first child, announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her partner Dean Vee.

“A THOUSAND YES’S” Bec captioned an image of her and her new fiancé on social media.

“Because I want you. I want all of you. Forever. You and me, everyday.”

Bec also shared the moments before and after the proposal, which took place over the weekend as the couple took a romantic holiday in New Zealand.

Bec shared a snap of holding her baby bump on her Instagram stories, noting that it was taken “moments before” Dean proposed.

She also gave her fans a glimpse of Dean down on one knee, before sharing a close-up of her gorgeous ring.