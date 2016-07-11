Let’s be honest: we’re all busy. That’s just life, and for most of us, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

It doesn’t matter who you are or what fills your time, there are demands on our attention coming from all sides and at all hours these days. I’m no stranger to the morning rush out the door because I forgot to set my alarm amid the chaotic late evening thoughts racing through my brain.

We could all do with some advice from seasoned experts from time to time, so I’ve asked some of the busiest women in my life to share how they manage their busy lives.

Prepare, prepare, prepare.

A sentiment that runs through all the advice I’ve been given is quite simple: always try to think of ways to be more time effective. A great example was offered to me by a clever woman from the Mamamia office: prepare the ingredients for your work or kids’ lunches while you’re making dinner. Choose meals with similar ingredients or just make enough dinner for delicious leftovers.

When it comes to preparing for the next day, making lists of everything you need to do will also save time and help you stay on track. Being realistic is important here. I know from personal experience that excessively long lists can cause more heart palpitations than a double shot espresso. Include tasks that are achievable within the timeframe you have, and save everything else for a mega list, which can cover anything including the week ahead to the coming months.

Wash your hair at night.

I’m not suggesting you go to bed with sopping wet hair, but by forcing yourself to at least partially dry your hair at night you could free up some of your morning routine. I like to let my hair air-dry while I catch up on Netflix so I don’t have to spend as much time under the dryer.

Bonus: experiment with overnight curls to wake up feeling even more ‘done.’

Prioritise hydration.

Anecdotally, it seems many people struggle to chug down their required glasses of water each day. Try keeping a bottle of water beside your bed to stay hydrated first thing in the morning. You'll find it easier to wake up if you feel refreshed (no more cotton-mouth) and your skin will thank you.