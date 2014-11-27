10 ways to save a bundle on beauty products.

The little tips can save you a lot of dollars.

Ever feel like your entire pay is spent before it even goes into your bank account? Between rent, car payments, grocery shopping, mobile phone charges, school supplies for the kids… Well, it’s a wonder we’re not all in serious debt.

But there is one area you can scrimp on to keep a little extra cash in your wallet: beauty products. In a perfect world, we’d make weekly (even daily) trips to Myer, filling our baskets with lotions and potions, but in the real world, it’s actually easy to save on this stuff without sacrificing quality.

Here are 10 ways you may not have thought of to keep beauty costs down so you can spend that hard-earned money on something really important – like new shoes.

1. Whip up a DIY mask.

Facial masks are great – they purify, moisturise, detoxify, replenish. But the ones you find at the beauty counter can easily run upwards of $40 a pop. Save that money and simply raid your kitchen. Have ripe bananas on hand? (Who doesn’t, right?) Mash one up, mix it with a little plain yogurt and a couple tablespoons of honey, and, voila!, homemade facial.

2. Meet Vaseline, your new BFF.

There’s a reason Vaseline has been around since 1870. The beauty essential can be used to moisturise skin, take off makeup, soften your cuticles, serve as a lip balm, turn powders into cream shadows and blushes, add shine to your cheekbones, the list goes on and on. And the best part? Buying in bulk encouraged.

3. Make the most of your makeup.

Here’s a trick to save you both money and space. You know all those half- or nearly- empty tubes and bottles cluttering up your bathroom counter? Combine them! Take that paltry amount of pink shadow and mix it with that little bit of brown to create a new shade. All those almost used up lipstick tubes? Scrape out what's left with a small spatula, heat it up in a spoon or small pot to melt it down and mix it together, then pour it into an old palette or small jar. Bonus tip: Using a lip brush instead of applying straight from the tube will extend the life of your lipstick.

4. Look for all-in-one products.

One sure-fire way to ring up costs on beauty products? Buying single products for everything. Instead of grabbing a separate moisturiser, sunscreen, foundation and colour corrector, reach for a CC (colour correcting) cream, that contains all those things in one bottle, saving time, money and space. Also, find a blush that’s also a lip stain, or a hair product that serves as a mousse and heat protector at the same time.