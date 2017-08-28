beauty

Just 15 close-up pictures of the best beauty looks at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

You’ve no doubt already pored over the dresses (if not, what have you been doing? Work? Please), now it’s time to take a closer look at the best beauty looks from today’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Put away your magnifying glass and rest your zooming fingers though; we’ve got the close ups of the makeup looks so you can enjoy them in all their glory.

Why so close? So you can really see the detail and the artistry, witness skin looking like skin and see what makeup looks like in real life rather than the ring light-lit, filtered world of Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Katy Perry. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Arielle Vandenberg. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Sydney Sierota. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Paris Jackson. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Laura Marano. (Image: Getty)
Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, and Pink.Source: Getty.
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Millie Bobby Brown. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Vanessa Hudgens. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Mel B. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Young M.A. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Noah Cyrus. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Amber Rose. Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Jasmine Sanders. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Lizzo. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Ivana Baquero. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Farrah Abraham. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Chanel West Coast. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Yoss Hoffman. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Jessica Sula. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Heidi Klum. (Image: Getty)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet.Julia Michaels. (Image: Getty)
Olivia Munn
Christina Millian
Hailey Baldwin
Hailee Steinfeld.
Nicki Minaj
From the nude trend (on the lips, don’t worry) that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon to the embrace of colour (think reds and purples) that’s the exact opposite on the eyes, here they are. Untouched, unfiltered and bloody beautiful.

1. Lorde.

Finally you have a use for that lavender eyeshadow you’ve had kept since you were 14 years old. Lorde makes purple shimmer look elegant, finished off with a dainty line of violet eyeliner.

Lorde-VMAS-2017-makeup
Image: Getty

2. Demi Lovato

Big lashes and a nude lip, a fail-safe awards look makes.

Demi-Lovato-VMas-makeup-2017
Imade: Getty
3. Paris Jackson

A swipe of emerald green under the lower lashes doesn't have to be hard or scary, as Paris proves. It's great for any coloured eyes, but particularly brings out blues and greens. Just keep things neutral on top if you want to keep it wearable.

Paris-Jackson-VMAs-2017-beauty
Image: Getty

4. Olivia Munn.

Finally! A lip that is not nude! It was beginning to feel indecent.

Olivia-Munn-VMAs-beauty-2017
Image: Getty
Check out more beauty looks in the gallery below.

Take a close look at the VMAs 2017 beauty looks.

Hailee-Steinfeld-VMAs-2017-beauty
Hailee SteinfeldWings so on fleek they could probably fly. Image: Getty
Noah-Cyrus-VMAs-beauty-2017
Noah CyrusThrowin' shade. Image: Getty
Mena-Suvari-VMAs-beauty-2017
Mena SuvariFresh and classic. Image: Getty.
christinia-milian-VMAs-2017-beauty
Christina MilianDewy goodness. Image: Getty
Kesha-VMAS-2017-beauty
KeshaMake like Kesha and let your freckles shine. Image: Getty
Hillary-Baldwin-VMAs-2017-beauty
Hailey BaldwinPower brow. Image: Getty
Millie-Bobby-Brown-VMAs-2017-beauty
Millie Bobby BrownSimultaneously grown up and age appropriate. Image: Getty
VMAs-2017-beauty-3
Jasmine SandersProof nude doesn't have to be boring. Image: Getty
Yara Shahidi
Yara ShahidiSubtle and smokey. Image: Getty
VMAs-beauty-2017-1
Cardi BA contoured eye takes shape. Image: Getty
Katy-Perry-VMAs-2017-beauty
Katy PerryMore purple for Perry. Image: Getty

For more from the VMAs, click here.

For more beauty tips and tricks, click here.

And for more from Brittany Stewart, follow her on Facebook.

