When bad fake tan happens to good people...

By NICKY CHAMP

We’ve all been there; orange hands, more streaks than Christina Aguilera’s hair in the 90s, tanned ankles with ghostly pale feet and stray globs of fake tan on the white bath mat.

Bad fake tan can happen to good people, but not anymore – here are 7 tips so you’ll never fuck up your fake tan again.

1. Wait after waxing.

If you’ve left your tanning to the last minute and booked in for a wax with the intention of following it up immediately with a spray tan or at-home fake tan application, do not do that.

It’s best to wait 24hours after waxing to give your follicles time to close over otherwise the tan will settle in dark dots on your skin.

This also counts with mo’ waxing, as demonstrated by Lindsay Lohan:

2. Exfoliate and moisturise.

Yes, yes, this step is obvious but it’s also best to exfoliate 24hrs in advance of any tanning, the night before will do and slather on stacks of moisturiser – this is your key to getting a smooth application. If you’ve just stepped out of the shower, apply light moisturiser (stay away from any oil-based formulations) to your dry areas; elbows, knees and ankles and wait 10 minutes before applying the tan. “If you’re a tanning junkie, make sure you exfoliate regularly to avoid build up as several layers of tan can result in an uneven result,” say the tanning gurus at St Tropez.

3. Use your head (and a mitt).

No matter how quickly I wash my hands after applying fake tan I get telltale orange hands – and I’m guessing it also happens to you.

The only way to avoid this is to use disposable gloves or even better, a polishing mitt. They’re game changing for blending and are relatively inexpensive; ModelCo ($11.95) and St Tropez ($14.95) both have excellent ones. If you don’t have either you can apply a layer of moisturizer to your hand before you get started.