A woman is applying her makeup with testicles and WON'T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Beauty bloggers have given us plenty of useful, nifty shortcuts over the years, and for that, we are truly grateful.

But there’s one hack that’s truly taken over the internet in 2017: the beauty blender.

As if dabbing your face with a tiny, bright pink sponge doesn't sound bizarre enough, people soon started covering them with condoms and going to town on their skin.

Then, someone showed us that a normal, everyday tampon could also be used to apply your daily face coverage.

HOORAY.

Now, another blogger has shown us that foundation can be easily and properly applied with a pair of testicles and I'M SORRY I CAN'T DO THIS ANYMORE.

Clearly, this 'hack' means someone wants to set fire to all that is good and happy in the world.

The fact this is a thing that actually exists makes me want to frantically google 'how I can erase every memory I've ever had'.

Also, how do I clean my eyes a thousand times without having them fall out? WHY IS THERE NO BEAUTY HACK FOR THAT?