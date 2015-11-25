Image: Supplied.

The next best thing after Christmas Day is the lead up to it. This year, instead of the regular ol’ chocolate variety, we’ll be counting down with advent calendars with a beauty twist.

From your favourite Lush gifts to luxurious daily treats from Charlotte Tilbury, here are our top six beauty advents to splash out on.

1. Adore Beauty

The Adore Beauty Wonderland Advent Calendar ($199) is a pure wonderland. The huge box features 25 little pull out drawers, each filled with a mini version of some cult beauty favourites, including goodies from Nuxe, Benefit, Bioderma and St Tropez.

It's a must for beauty lovers and a great way to try products you've been eyeing up to try and pocket some of your trusted favourites in a handy travel size.

Honestly, the goodies almost make it feel as if it's Christmas 25 times over!

2. The Body Shop

Lovers of The Body Shop rejoice! This year the brand's advent calendar ($129) is better than ever, with the inclusion of both bath, skincare and makeup products. Inside the very festive packaging you'll find 24 cleverly stacked boxes with a mix of full size and mini versions of some of their top selling items waiting inside.