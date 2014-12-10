Beautiful people dating site gives ugly people makeovers.

BeautifulPeople.com began a noble campaign some months ago: To maker the world a hotter place one ugly person at a time. The dating website exclusively for beautiful people started offering makeovers to the people they deemed unworthy of their affections.

Ridiculous as that sounds, thousands and thousands of people applied to get beauty, exercise, and diet coaching from the genetically blessed.

Here are just a few of the results.

Here is Polish student Aleksandra Pieczek, when she was rejected from the website.

And here she is after the BeautifulPeople.com treatment. She’s a cheerleader and a model now:

Here’s Alexander Siegwardt before he started working out every day for nine months to get accepted by this website:

Aaaand here he is, post make-over, when the website finally accepted him into their exclusive dating community:

Earlier this year, Kate Leaver wrote:

There’s only one problem with running a dating site exclusively for beautiful people: You’re not making money from the ugly ones.

This charming gentleman called Greg Hodge has exactly that problem, with his borderline-psychotic website BeautifulPeople.com.

Hodge launched the site so that excessively attractive people can find one another and mate, for a membership cost of US$16/month. Anyone can upload their photograph to the site, but they will only be accepted if the already signed-up members of its hot, superficial community vote to let them in.

It’s superficial Darwinism and quite frankly, it’s perverse and revolting.

Perverse, revolting, and lucrative, that is. The dating site currently has 750,000 members around the world and Hodge is busy working on ways to make more money from his cesspit of babes. At the moment, 9 out of 10 people who submit their hottest photo for approval are rejected by the site. According to Hodge, 7.5 million people have been rejected from his idiot site.