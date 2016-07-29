Weddings are stressful. They’re beautiful, and expensive, and the pressure to have the “best day of your life” screams at you from wedding catalogues and Pinterest feeds.

The average wedding costs $US 26,000 (AUS $35,000). So when we heard about a sustainable wedding that cost $4,000, our ears perked up.

This couple, from Durham, U.K., managed to keep their budget low, and have a wedding made out of mostly recyclable materials. And before you roll your eyes, the event was beautiful.

Bride Kim Woolnough wanted to have a waste-free wedding with her husband, Dan, in April. “We didn’t want to waste a single thing, so everything had been recycled in some way,” the bride tells The Daily Mail.

The food they served was a little off—in a good way though. They teamed up with the Real Junk Food Project, an organization that creates meals from food past its “sell by” date; food that bakeries and grocery stores would have otherwise thrown away. But really, when the taste is the same, who cares? Who’s actually going to notice that?

“Some of our guests thought it was a bit weird that we were having out-of-date food for the wedding breakfast but everyone said it was really tasty,” Kim says.