Beautiful news for Alicia Keys.

We couldn’t end 2014 without at least one more baby announcement, could we?

Alicia Keys, 33-year-old goddess with the voice of an angel, has welcomed a new baby into the world.

And she announced it the only way you can announce an exciting life event these days: by putting it on social media.

Alicia and Swizz. Image via Instagram.

Alicia and her husband, 36-year-old music producer Swizz Beatz, posted a beautiful photo of their new baby’s foot prints on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, “The joy of joy is joy! It’s a boy!”

Their new bub was born on the 27th of December in the early hours of the morning, weighing in at just over six pounds.

The announcement on Instagram.

And he’s even got a name already. Genesis Ali Dean.

The couple have a four-year-old son together called Egypt Daoud. Egypt, apparently, was very excited to be a big brother.

“I think he’s super excited because he’s not going to be the youngest any more,” Keys told People Magazine in October. “He’s always kissing my belly.”

Alicia and Swizz. Image via Instagram.

Alicia and Swizz announced in July that they were expecting, on the same day as their anniversary. They announced that one in Instagram, too.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life,” the post said.

“And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

A beautiful late Christmas present to Alicia and Swizz and an incredible way to end the year.